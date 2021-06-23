Egypt: Locomotive Collides With Train Carriage At Alex. Station

A locomotive has collided with a train carriage at Alexandria Station, leaving eight persons wounded.

The Railway Authority, in a statement Tuesday, said the last carriage was separated from the train before all eight carriages were reconnected again.

Eight persons sustained slight injuries and were moved to Alexandria Hospital, the statement said.

Train movement has not been affected by the accident, it noted.

The driver of the train and his assistant got suspended from work and referred to the prosecution, the statement said.