Egypt 'Guest Country' During Silver Jubilee of St. Petersburg Forum

22 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ehab Nasr met Tuesday with advisor to the Russian president Anton Kobyakov to discuss fruitful cooperation between the two sides that resulted in choosing Egypt as the "guest country" during celebrations marking the silver jubilee of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The 25th session of the forum is set to be held in 2022.

This move follows an agreement on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation that was endorsed by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in January 2021, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

Egypt's participation in this big forum will create even more promising opportunities of trade and investment cooperation between Cairo and Moscow, the statement added.

Coordination will continue with the Egyptian Embassy in Moscow and Russian authorities concerned with the aim to achieve optimal gains from Egypt's participation in the upcoming forum.

