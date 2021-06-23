Zimbabwe: Chibuku Cup Relief for Dhlakama

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, must be a relieved man after authorities gave the greenlight for the Chibuku Super Cup to resume.

The veteran gaffer had warned the sudden inactivity could see the majority of players in danger of picking up severe injuries.

"Scientifically, the partial or complete loss of training, induces negative adaptation, in response to an insufficient training stimulus," said Dhlakama.

"This is called de-training and, here, it seems obvious that injuries can also happen.

"De-training is a common phenomenon in sports like football and the phrase 'use it or lose it' seems to be proven right.

"The abrupt stop in football activities can be very dangerous to the players, if they also decide to stop training.

"They should slow down in a systematic manner and, that way, the body can also adjust systematically.

"Look, players were physically, and mentally focused on the Chibuku Super Cup.

"Obviously, performance in football is a construct consisting of different components. Players work on a certain fitness base, which will enable them to be fit and they then build a certain momentum, in the process.

"But, if you don't train, that means all the fitness base you would have accumulated is reversed."

Dhlakama's charges started the Chibuku Super Cup campaign on a roll as they beat Triangle, Whawha and FC Platinum in Zvishavane.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X