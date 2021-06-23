Zimbabwe: Chibuku Cup Relief for Dhlakama

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum coach, Rodwell Dhlakama, must be a relieved man after authorities gave the greenlight for the Chibuku Super Cup to resume.

The veteran gaffer had warned the sudden inactivity could see the majority of players in danger of picking up severe injuries.

"Scientifically, the partial or complete loss of training, induces negative adaptation, in response to an insufficient training stimulus," said Dhlakama.

"This is called de-training and, here, it seems obvious that injuries can also happen.

"De-training is a common phenomenon in sports like football and the phrase 'use it or lose it' seems to be proven right.

"The abrupt stop in football activities can be very dangerous to the players, if they also decide to stop training.

"They should slow down in a systematic manner and, that way, the body can also adjust systematically.

"Look, players were physically, and mentally focused on the Chibuku Super Cup.

"Obviously, performance in football is a construct consisting of different components. Players work on a certain fitness base, which will enable them to be fit and they then build a certain momentum, in the process.

"But, if you don't train, that means all the fitness base you would have accumulated is reversed."

Dhlakama's charges started the Chibuku Super Cup campaign on a roll as they beat Triangle, Whawha and FC Platinum in Zvishavane.