Zimbabwe: RBZ Denounces Social Media Picture

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has expressed concern over a picture circulating on social media in which two people were hugging on the smoking zone, mezzanine floor, at the Apex bank.

The woman in the picture was wearing a black top and a red skirt, while the man was wearing black from top to bottom, and what appeared to be a disposable face mask.

However, it remained unclear up to yesterday who took the picture.

In a statement yesterday, RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said: "The bank wishes to express its displeasure at the images circulating on social media of a man and a woman hugging each other on the smoking zone, mezzanine floor of the bank building.

"The bank's high definition CCTV footage shows that the incident took place between 1708hrs and 1735hours of 21 June and that the two people left the bank building at different times after 1900hrs.

"The images are of employees of one of the bank's service providers. The bank has since advised the service provider of this development and its great disappointment with the behaviour of the duo.

"The bank has emphasised to the service provider the need for its staff to always observe bank regulations and Covid-19 protocols."

