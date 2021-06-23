Zimbabwe: Triathlon Officials for Olympics

Senior Sports Reporter

THREE Triathlon Zimbabwe Level Two technical officials have been appointed by the World Triathlon to officiate, in the triathlon and paratriathlon events, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Olympic Games are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8 while the Paralympics are expected to run from August 24 to September 5.

The three officials are David Ellis, who is the national association's president, Shaun Shelton and Catherine Caminade-Lavault Jennings. The appointments, made by the World Triathlon, are an indication of the confidence the world body continues to show, in local officials.

"There are three of us going to the Olympics," said Ellis. There are two people going to the Paralympics and I have been appointed as a technical participant in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"Catherine Jennings, she is going to the Paralympics, and Shaun Shelton is going to the Paralympics." Ellis, who will officiate at the triathlon event, for the men's and females competition, will also officiate at the mixed team relay triathlon, which makes its inaugural appearance, on the Olympic stage. The Triathlon Zimbabwe president said he was honoured to get an appointment to officiate at the Games and was looking forward to the experience.

"Catherine Jennings and Shaun Shelton will officiate at the series of Paralympic events in late August," said Ellis.