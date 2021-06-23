Zimbabwe: More Donations for Mpilo Hospital

MPILO Central Hospital medical staff continue to receive donations after their quarters were razed down by fire last month.

Thirty-nine doctors lost property worth US$500 000. They also lost identity documents with most of them having to start afresh in acquisition of property among other things.

All their belongings including household property, certificates, food and clothing were destroyed.

OK Zimbabwe Limited, Universal Church of the Kingdom of God and Dr Rudorwashe Gumbo donated grocery hampers, voucher cards and household items to the medical staff yesterday.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube expressed the Government's gratitude to OK Zimbabwe, Dr Gumbo and the Universal Church for their hand in rebuilding the doctors' lives.

"You have made our day, we are all part of the Mpilo family, we were all touched, the entire country was touched. Churches and the private sector have been doing a great job and on behalf of the Government we are very grateful," she said.

"On behalf of the Government thank you so much for the job well done. The doctors deserve this because they have stood by the community and the nation during this pandemic and we are also grateful that you have also managed to stand by them in their time of need," said Minister Ncube.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Bishop Justice Colidiza from the United Church of the Kingdom of God said they decided to stretch their hand and help the people who have always helped the people of Zimbabwe.

"The Bible says we must always carry each other's burdens and you will fulfil the law of Christ. We decided as a church to help the people who are also helping in such a pandemic. They are helping us carry our burden, we have also decided to help them carry theirs," said Bishop Colidiza.

OK Zimbabwe also initiated a "match a donor" campaign which stated that if anyone donated any sum of money, the company would also donate that same amount in the form of groceries.