Zimbabwe: Sexual Abuser (40) On the Loose

Herald Reporter

A 13-year-old girl from eastern Harare who endured sexual abuse for three years from a 40-year-old man has given birth to a baby boy and the police are now searching for Collen Bhamusi who they are anxious to interview over the matter.

Recently Harare provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said Bhamusi has been playing hide-and-seek with the authorities and they are intensifying efforts to find him.

The mother of the girl said she is helping her daughter to take care of the baby and the two are currently staying with her.

"My daughter was blessed with a baby boy last month and delivered without any complications at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital. There is nothing I can do, but to wait for the law to take its course.

"I am currently staying with her because she is young and she does not know how to handle and take care of the newly born baby."

He allegedly started abusing the child when she was 11 and the matter was reported to Ruwa Police Station, resulting in his arrest.

He later appeared in court and was granted bail, but allegedly continued co-habiting with the girl.

The mother said organisations like Musasa Project played a pivotal role in counselling her daughter and shelter her, but all these efforts were fruitless.

In Zimbabwe, girls usually complete their primary school education when they are between 12 and 13 years old, a time when their bodies are not fully developed to carry a pregnancy, let alone go into labour.

Such girls are at a higher risk of birth complications that include obstetric fistula -- a hole between the birth canal and rectum or bladder, that is caused by prolonged obstructed labour, leaving a woman incontinent of urine or faeces or both.

Many other complications that may lead to death during or after giving birth have stalked the pregnant teens.

Young girls engaging in early and unprotected sex are not just exposed to unintended pregnancies, but are also at higher risk of HIV infection and sexually transmitted diseases.