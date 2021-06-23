Zimbabwe: Sexual Abuser (40) On the Loose

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

A 13-year-old girl from eastern Harare who endured sexual abuse for three years from a 40-year-old man has given birth to a baby boy and the police are now searching for Collen Bhamusi who they are anxious to interview over the matter.

Recently Harare provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said Bhamusi has been playing hide-and-seek with the authorities and they are intensifying efforts to find him.

The mother of the girl said she is helping her daughter to take care of the baby and the two are currently staying with her.

"My daughter was blessed with a baby boy last month and delivered without any complications at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital. There is nothing I can do, but to wait for the law to take its course.

"I am currently staying with her because she is young and she does not know how to handle and take care of the newly born baby."

He allegedly started abusing the child when she was 11 and the matter was reported to Ruwa Police Station, resulting in his arrest.

He later appeared in court and was granted bail, but allegedly continued co-habiting with the girl.

The mother said organisations like Musasa Project played a pivotal role in counselling her daughter and shelter her, but all these efforts were fruitless.

In Zimbabwe, girls usually complete their primary school education when they are between 12 and 13 years old, a time when their bodies are not fully developed to carry a pregnancy, let alone go into labour.

Such girls are at a higher risk of birth complications that include obstetric fistula -- a hole between the birth canal and rectum or bladder, that is caused by prolonged obstructed labour, leaving a woman incontinent of urine or faeces or both.

Many other complications that may lead to death during or after giving birth have stalked the pregnant teens.

Young girls engaging in early and unprotected sex are not just exposed to unintended pregnancies, but are also at higher risk of HIV infection and sexually transmitted diseases.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X