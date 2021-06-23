Zimbabwe: Kwangwa Ends Season On a High

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE'S Felistus Kwangwa ended her season on a high after helping Surrey Storm beat Wasps on Monday and picking the Player of the Match award.

It was their last game this season in the Vitality Netball Super League.

The encounter was a close one with Surrey overpowering Wasps 39-35 in Round 19. It was rescheduled after a member of Wasps' playing squad returned a positive Covid-19 result.

Speaking to the club's media team after the game, Kwangwa said she was honoured to finish the season, with an exceptional performance.

"I feel very honoured and really great and, thanks to my teammates, because it was all because of them that I was able to be outstanding tonight," she said.

"I am really happy on how we ended our show this season.

"Of course, it hasn't been very easy and, as a team, I am just glad that we were mentally strong and positive-minded,.

"And, then, we just showcased what we are capable of doing next season."

Storm led the first quarter 13-6.

It was 22-17, in the second quarter, before Storm stretched the lead, in the third quarter, which ended 33-23.

But, Wasps reduced the gap in the last stanza, as they threatened to make a comeback.

However, Surrey Storm managed to absorb the pressure and won the match, to end their campaign on a high. On Sunday, they had lost 35-48 to Saracens Mavericks, in their Round 20 game.

Kwangwa had a good game, in that match, and she carried the fine form into Monday's match.

Surrey Storm are former champions having won successive titles in 2015 and 2016.

However, this season has been difficult for them and they could not make the top four, to qualify for the play-offs, to determine the 2021 champions.

They managed only three wins, out of 20 matches, and they finished the season in 10th place, in the 11-team league.

The season ends this weekend with the semi-finals and final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The top four are log leaders Loughborough Lightning, Manchester Thunder in second place, Team Bath, in third position, and Leeds Rhinos, who are fourth.

Loughborough Lightning will take on Leeds Rhinos while Manchester Thunder are up against Team Bath, in the other semi-final.

The two winning teams clash in the final to decide the champions.