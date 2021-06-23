Liberia: CPP Takes NEC, Supreme Court to Task

The Collaborating Political Parties or CPP has taken the National Elections Commissions NEC and the Supreme Court to task over delays to certificate CPP candidate Simeon B. Taylor since his victory was announced on December 13, 2020

In a statement issued over the weekend, the CPP described the delay as a deliberate and unjustified violation of the Liberian constitution by NEC, and the Supreme Court in the ongoing endless case involving their candidate Taylor and the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate Victor V. Watson, saying these are attempts to disrupt the peace, security, and democracy of the country.

"These two bodies, the NEC and the Supreme Court, which have jurisdictional authority to investigate election complaints have raised questions of public trust in the ability of the officials to uphold and defend the constitution of Liberia, the CPP noted.

The parties said they were urging the NEC and the Supreme Court to stop all violations as actions and consequences breeding from such deliberate violation of the Liberian constitution has never been in the best interest of peace and national security and Grand Cape Mount County will be of no exception. These two agencies will be fully responsible shall there be any actions that will undermine the peace, security, and democracy of our country.

CPP: "Whereas the Constitution calls for thirty (30) days by the NEC and fourteen (14) days with an appeal to the Supreme court, a total of forty-four (44) days within which to receive and decide an election complaint, the NEC and the Supreme Court have gone more than one hundred and twenty (120) days of hearing proceedings, contrary to Article 83 (C). And by the time the NEC reaffirms Senator-elect Simeon Taylor as the winner of the December 8, 2020, Special Senatorial Midterm Elections, the Constitution of Liberia would have been further violated, under Article 45, which established that each Senator shall serve a nine (9) year term. Already, the hearing is in its six (6) months and might continue beyond if nothing is done to stop this violation. The CPP wonder if, we are a country of laws or men?"

In an earlier statement issued by the Executive Committee Chairman of the CPP; Musa Hassan Bility stated that 'the CPP takes note of the fact that the Constitution of Liberia remains the fundamental law of the Republic of Liberia and that any law contrary to the Constitution is without legal effect, according to Chapter I, Article 2 of the Constitution. He indicated that the CPP is concerned about the growing violations of 'relevant provisions' of Chapter VIII of the constitution of Liberia, specifically, Article 83 ( C ), which describes the processing of elections complaints and identifies the timeframe to receive and determine results of the investigation by the NEC and the Supreme Court of Liberia.

The CPP reiterated its support for the position taken by the people of Grand Cape Mount County in support and protection of their voices at the ballot box, as submitted to the Liberian Senate on May 27, 2021, urging urgent action from that body in consonance with Chapter 1, Article 1 and Chapter VIII, Article 84 to end the six (6) months of denial of their full representation in the Liberian senate and to certificate and seat Hon. Simeon B. Taylor as the Senator of their County.

The CPP has meanwhile expressed its commitment to working with its legislators in the National Legislature to ensure actions in defense of constitutional democracy in Liberia and to end the denial of the people of Grand Cape Mount County to full and just representation in the Liberian