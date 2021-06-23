West Africa: ECOWAS May Stop Flights

-Senator Snowe warns, as Liberia's covid-19 surges

The Economic Community of the West African States or ECOWAS may ban flights coming from Liberia in the wake of a serious surge of the coronavirus in the country, Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe warns in Monrovia.

The Bomi County Senator, who chairs the ECOWAS Parliamentary committee on political affairs, says the regional body is worried that Liberia has the highest number of infected persons in the region.

"ECOWAS is considering that if you cannot vaccinate your people, they will not travel. Sooner or later, they will ban flights coming from Liberia", Senator disclosed Monday, June 20, 2021, on OK Conversation a live talk show hosted by OK FM 99.5.

He notes that Liberia lacks almost everything to fight the pandemic, including oxygen, vaccinators, and beds. "You cannot fight Covid without oxygen, this is very serious and we need to fight it", he emphasizes.

Recent statistics from the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) revealed there are 2,729 cases of COVID -19 in the country 2,105 recoveries with scores of people in intensive care unit and nearly 100 deaths.

Liberia's deputy minister of health and chief medical officer Doctor Francis Kateh recently confirmed that the new variant of the virus is causing serious effects and requires the effort of everyone in the fight.

He said unlike the outbreak in March 2020, the new variant is very dangerous with severe impacts on victims.

The chief medical officer however disclosed that most of the affected persons have been placed on oxygen due to breathing difficulty. "If we remove the oxygen, they will die."

But Senator Snowe frowns at health authorities in the country for not doing enough in the fight, alarming that people are dying.

"If you go to Ghana today, you will not leave the airport until your covid-19 result is out. You come to Liberia, you take the test, they tell you to go home; if you are positive we will call you", he explains in frustration.

Senator Snowe just returned from Ghana where he met with Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and discussed regional security. The meeting was part of the ongoing 46th Ordinary meeting of the Mediation and Security Council of ECOWAS. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/snowe-briefs-ghanas-akufo-addo-on-security-situation-in-sub-region/-by Jonathan Browne