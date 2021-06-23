Liberian Students in the U.S. Increased By 51 Percent Over a Decade

22 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The number of Liberian students pursuing higher education studies in the United States has increased by 51 percent over a decade, specifically between 2010/11 and 2019/20 academic years, from 172 to 260 students, in a new data released by Erudera.

Official data indicates that a considerable increase occurred in the mid-eighties when the US hosted 1,060 Liberian students in total, which remains the highest number up to date, as available data doesn't show whether Liberia managed to send a higher number of students to the US again, the education search platform Erudera.com reports.

According to the data, prior to 2019/20, the number of Liberian students in the US was168 students in 2014/15; 205 students in 2015/16; 221 students in 2016/17; 262 students in 2017/18 and 255 students in 2018/19

The finding shows a contrast in the percentage of increases and decreases over a longer period. The statistics revealed that while it took a decade for the number of Liberian students to increase by 51 percent, the number of these students decreased by 51 percent in a longer period, between 2002/03 and 2019/20 academic years.

"According to statistics, Liberia remains behind other African countries when it comes to the education system, primarily due to the 14-year civil war that took place in the country between 1989 and 2003, which has obviously had a significant impact on Liberia's education sector. Hence, this could be one of the reasons that pushed some of the Liberian students to head to the US over the years as one of the main study destinations among international students," Gent Ukëhajdaraj from Erudera said.

Nevertheless, Ukëhajdaraj pointed out that Liberia's education sector has experienced notable progress according to data, as nearly 1.4 million children were registered in pre-primary, primary, and high school during 2015.

In 2019/20, the United States welcomed over one million international students, remaining the top study destination among international students.



Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

