Tanzania: President Samia in Maputo for an Emergence Meeting

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has arrived in Maputo, Mozambique for a two-day State visit where she scheduled to attend a Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to discuss issues of regional integration, cooperation and development.

The Sadc emergency meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi.

This is the first Sadc meeting President Samia is attending physically since she took office on March 19.

Among the key issues, the summit will discuss include the regional response and support to Mozambique in addressing terrorism, regional food and nutrition security, gender and development, and progress in the regional response to HIV and AIDS and COVID-19 pandemic.

The Summit will review progress made in the implementation of the theme of the 40th Sadc Summit; Sadc: 40 Years Building Peace and Security, and Promoting Development and Resilience in the Face of Global Challenges, which was endorsed by the community Summit in August, 2020.

Also the Summit will mark the regional commemoration of the it's 40th Anniversary with the launch of three publications by President Nyusi, in his capacity as the Chairperson of Sadc.

The publications to be launched are; 40 Years of Sadc: Enhancing Regional Cooperation and Integration; Volume 2 of Mozambique Sadc Success Stories; and the Hashim Mbita (Southern African Liberation Struggles).

The Summit of Heads of State and Government is the supreme policy-making institution of Sadc with the responsibility for the overall policy direction and control of functions of the community in accordance with Article 10 of the Sadc Treaty.

In addition, Sadc Member States have declared days of national mourning in honour of the late first President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr Kenneth Kaunda who played a pivotal role in the formation of the Southern African Development Coordination Conference (SADCC), the forerunner to Sadc and in this regard, the Sadc flag, and those of members shall be flown at half-mast during the summit and preceding meetings.