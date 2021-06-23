Rwanda: Sosthene Habimana Appointed U-23 Coach

Former Amavubi and Rayon Sports center back Sosthene Habimana has been appointed as coach of the national U-23 team ahead of next month's CECAFA tournament which will be held in Ethiopia from July, 3-18.

According to reports from the local football governing body (Ferwafa), Habimana's coaching experience was key in his appointment although reliable sources also revealed that Amavubi head coach Vincent Mashami threw in a good word for him.

The former Rayon Sport assistant coach, worked as Mashami's assistant coach in the senior national team.

He will be assisted by Alain Kirasa.

Habimana played for AS Muhanga, Rayon Sports and KIST FC while he played big role when Rwanda B won CECAFA senior challenge in 1999.

Habimana previous coached Sunrise, Rayon, Musanze, Amagaju, SEC Academy and Isonga.

Each national team will be allowed to use three players who are above 23.