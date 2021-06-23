Tunisia: Beach Volleyball Tokyo Qualification Tournament - Tunisia Defeat Sudan Twice

22 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's beach volleyball «A» team, composed of Nabil Azzouzi and Adem Meddeb, defeated Sudan's «B» team 2-0 (21-18, 21-16), at an African qualifications for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Group A) game played Tuesday in Agadir, Morocco.

Tunisia's «B» team, consisting of Wassef Korbi and Slim Elheni also won against Sudan's «A» team 2-0 (21-14, 21-12).

The two Tunisian teams will face Morocco on Wednesday.

The men's tournament began Tuesday in Agadir and will continue until June 28, with the participation of 15 pairs divided into four groups.

Top two finishers in each group will qualify for the second round and the winners will qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

