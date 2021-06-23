Gambia: GRA Boss Extols Cooperation Among Provincial Security

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) has stressed on the need for team spirit, strong cooperation and solidarity within the security forces in a bid to complement each other's effort in national development.

He was quick to extol the security for their level of cooperation with custom officers across the country.

He made these remarks during GRA's top management and board of directors' field visits to various regional offices across the country.

According to Mr. Darboe, there is only one country and the objective is to take the country to the next level. "Therefore to achieve that, there is need for synergy, better cooperation, collaboration and coordination among the sister securities to better complement each other's mandates."

According to him, without that it would be difficult to maintain peace and order which can make tax collection difficult.

Mr. Darboe admitted he was delighted with the level of cooperation between the custom officers and the other sister security on the ground across the country.

He thus praised them for the cooperation, saying that no sector can do it all without the support of others. He challenged the security forces to keep the momentum and endeavour to maintain this relationship within them.

The GRA boss alluded that the maintenance of peace and tranquility should be a collective responsibility for all and sundry. He added that development of the country is in the hands of security, noting it's their duty to ensure there is peace and tranquility in our community.

He used the opportunity to thank the custom officers across the country and urged them to cooperate and collaborate with other sister security forces to deal with smuggling at the borders.

He also praised GRA staff for their firm commitment, dedication and devotion demonstrated last year in revenue collection, saying GRA was able to exceed its revenue target due to the commitment, dedication and sacrifice of staff.

CG Darboe also reminded the GRA staff to protect the image of the Authority, while reminding them about this year's revenue target.

He pointed out that it is expected that their performance will improve this year as restrictions on business activities have been relaxed. He assured the GRA staff that their concerns had been noted and would be addressed.

Also speaking, the GRA board chair, Madam Lucy Faye Jagne, commended the regional staff of GRA for their level of cooperation and dedication in exceeding their revenue target in 2020.