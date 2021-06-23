Gambia: Jarra West, Bombada Share Spoils in 2nd Tier

22 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jarra West and Bombada on Friday shared spoils in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two league.

The Jarra West based-team and the Brikama based-team drew 1-1 in their week twenty-three fixture played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

Jarra West and Bombada were both flopping in the country's second tier.

Jarra West and Bombada both came for the significant three points to improve their positions on the league table but the match ended goalless.

Bombada now clutched 24 points in twenty-three league matches, while Jarra West is with 22 points after twenty-three league outings.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X