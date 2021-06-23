Gambia: Jarra West, Bombada Share Spoils in 2nd Tier

Jarra West and Bombada on Friday shared spoils in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two league.

The Jarra West based-team and the Brikama based-team drew 1-1 in their week twenty-three fixture played at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium.

Jarra West and Bombada were both flopping in the country's second tier.

Jarra West and Bombada both came for the significant three points to improve their positions on the league table but the match ended goalless.

Bombada now clutched 24 points in twenty-three league matches, while Jarra West is with 22 points after twenty-three league outings.