Gambia: 30 Patients Undergo Free Surgery

22 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

At least 30 needy patients have recently undergone free medical surgery during a day's surgery camp organised by Sharab Medical Center in collaboration with Direct Aid Society.

The organisation contributed 60% assistance while Sharab Medical Center offered 40% towards the noble event, contributing their quota towards providing better healthcare to needy families. Direct Aid Society is a charity organisation that operates in the areas of humanitarian needs; helping needy families across Africa.

Basiru Drammeh, assistant administrator at Sharab Medical Clinic, recalled that such surgery camp was last organised in 2017 and that it was a great success.

He explained that some patients came to them and gave their testimonies and thanked them for such treatment.

At the clinic, Drammeh indicated that they had almost 99% successful surgeries, pointing out that they are probably one of the best surgery clinics in the country.

"Our health professionals are all trained in the West and with such, they take a lot of care when performing surgery as all of their machines are from the US and England."

Direct Aid Society, he added aims to promote awareness and reduce poverty and diseases in African societies.

"The organisation's work focuses mainly on education, disaster relief and sustainable local capacity building. The charity is a donor agency in Africa interested in developing the neediest communities in Africa. Direct Aid Society scientifically performs its work and is interested in all forms of education as an essential means to change the tragic situation of human beings in Africa."

