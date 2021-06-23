Gambia: GVBF President Appeals for Financial Support

22 June 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Barrow

President of The Gambia Volleyball Federation, Bai Dodou Jallow, has appealed to the private sector and government of The Gambia for support after another volleyball league season wrapped-up without a sponsor.

"Despite our tremendous achievements in both indoor and beach volleyball over the years, we found it extremely difficult to attract sponsors to support both our national male and female league championships," said Bai Dodou during an interview with Afri Radio.

"Volleyball has grown rapidly in this country over the years, as statistics do not lie in sports and if you look at numbers we can safely say that we are doing really well. But one thing remains a major concern for the Federation, which is sponsorship, as the private sector seems not to be convince to come and join the most organised and fast growing sports in the country".

Mr. Jallow added that lack of support can deprive athletes from concentrating in sports that they love the most and choose it as their carrier because they need to put food on their table and without support, it will be difficult to achieve this dream.

He added that their federation prepared their teams for the ongoing qualifiers in Morocco, but noting that their biggest challenge is financial support in both indoor and beach volleyball respectively.

He further stated that volleyball is unlike other sporting disciplines that receive annual subvention from their parent bodies, citing football as an example that attracts support from Fifa annually.

"In volleyball we are not entitled to such from the continental body neither from The Gambia Government."

"All we do is the commitment from the Federation which is very difficult and a big burden on us," Mr. Jallow revealed.

The 2021 Gambia volleyball league season was very successful and competitive as Olympic Africa retained their crown after beating their close rivals Gamtel/ Gamcel by 3 sets to 1 (3-1) at their home court in Serrekunda Kunda East Mini Stadium.

