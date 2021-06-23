Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Primes for Parly, Council By-Elections

ZANU-PF acting national political commissar, Patrick Chinamasa has instructed all provinces to prepare for impending by-elections meant to fill up some vacant parliamentary and local council ward seats across the country.

Many legislative and council seats have fallen vacant due to a combination of recalls mostly by the opposition MDC-T on party MPs and deaths.

In a circular by Chinamasa dated 16 June 2021 seen by NewZimbabwe.com, in addition to reminding provinces to complete restructuring of cells, they were given the nod to receive curriculum vitae (CVs) of aspiring candidates for internal polls.

Wrote Chinamasa, "Provinces are instructed to go only as far as the point of receiving CVs for candidates aspiring to contest in primary elections for National Assembly and Local Government by-elections.

"CVs submitted at the provinces should be forwarded to the Commissariat department for vetting and approval. Provinces should not hold primary elections without explicit authorisation from the acting national secretary for Commissariat."

In Mashonaland West province, by-elections are set to be held in 19 council wards distributed as follows; Kariba four Karoi four, Chinhoyi six, Zvimba RDC one, Chegutu three and one in Kadoma.

The ring is set for bruising Zanu PF primaries in Chinhoyi's Ward 2 where perennial campaigner Stuart Yasini will square off against Ruth Chikukwa and flamboyant clergyman Lucky Chakanyuka a.k.a Prophet Cherubim and Muriravanhu Makaki.

In Chinhoyi Ward 4, Ignatious Zvigadza is likely to face off with Simon Mkondo, youthful Archibold Nyazamba and Tonderai Chaziva.

By-elections are also scheduled for Wards 8, 12 and 14 where former Chinhoyi mayor Test Micheals is reportedly unopposed so far.