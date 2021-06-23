Namibia: Wantenaar Excels Despite Injury

23 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

Namibian swimming champion Ronan Wantenaar excelled in Croatia over the weekend when he won gold and broke his own national record, despite being dogged by a shoulder injury.

Wantenaar was competing at the Golden Orlando Swim Meet in Croatia, which forms part of the European Mare Nostrum series, and gave a great performance to beat a top-class field and win the gold medal in the men's 100m breaststroke event.

In the process he also broke his own national record of one minute 3,75 seconds in a new record time of 1:03,11, and said he was amazed by his performance.

Ï've been struggling with an old shoulder injury that flared up again, so I didn't think I was capable of beating my personal best time. I was nervous as I was waiting on the blocks, but when they sent us off I blanked everything out of my mind and just focussed on winning the race. I told myself, whether I die or not, I just have to push through the limit and win the race," he said.

"When I looked up and saw my time, I thought it can't be real. There were so many thoughts going through my mind, and I was just so happy and relieved. Some of my competitors were much stronger swimmers, but you need to have the proper technique and it all came together for me," he added.

Wantenaar is currently on a 12-month Fina swimming scholarship at the Fina Development Centre in Kazan, Russia, but two weeks after his arrival in April, his shoulder started hurting again and he went to see a see a doctor. He continued training but in mid-May went to see a second doctor who recommended that he undertake rehabilitation and shoulder exercises.

"The doctor explained that my rotator cuff is injured, so he said that I would have to go for rehabilitation and therapy. So I just did kicking exercises and warming up exercises for my shoulder. I was out of the water for about a month and only started swimming training again at the end of May," he said.

Wantenaar said it was quite difficult to get used to the conditions in Russia.

"It's quite a different experience and it was quite difficult to get used to it. Most of the people don't speak English, so I always have to have my Google translator app on, and I must say it's a lifesaver," he said.

Ït's nice and warm now, but when I arrived it was minus 20 degrees Celsius so I'm really missing Namibia and would love to go back for a visit after the Short Course World Championships in December," he said.

"I've made a few friends, but I don't do much after training, because Im tired and need time to recover. But if possible I play soccer or volleyball, or watch movies with some friends over weekends," he added.

