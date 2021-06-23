Southern Africa: President Arrives in Maputo for Crunch SADC Summit

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungi Kwaramba

Maputo — President Mnangagwa has arrived in Mozambique for the SADC extraordinary summit that also coincide with the regional bloc's 40th anniversary.

The President was welcomed at the Maputo International Airport by acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Prof Amon Murwira who arrived here on Monday.

The summit is taking place at a time when the region is mourning the death of Zambian founding father Kenneth Kaunda who died last week at the age of 97.

Flags are flying at half mast at this summit in reverence to the late Pan Africanist.

It also comes on the backdrop of recommendations by the SADC Double Troika last month that the regional body convenes a meeting to come up with concrete solutions to the Mozambican insurgency crisis in its northern region--where extremists are terrorising civilians.

Mozambican President Nyusi, who is the current SADC chairperson will chair the meeting where 16 member states are expected to attend.

Read the original article on The Herald.

