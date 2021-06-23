Zimbabwe: Three Test Positive for Covid-19 At Masvingo Polytechnic

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Three students at Masvingo polytechnic have tested positive for Covid-19 as the virus continues to sweep across several institutions of higher learning in the province.

The infected students are self isolating at home with their condition said to be mild.

Masvingo provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimayi said more students are being tested for Covid-19 at the institution to establish the extent of the spread.

He said the problem was compounded by that the infected students are non-resident and might have imported the virus to the college.

Resident students, who test positive for the virus will be put in self-isolation in their halls of residence.

The latest outbreak at Masvingo polytechnic comes after both Morgenster and Bondolfi Teacher's were few weeks ago put under lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The situation has since been contained at the two teacher training colleges.

Chiredzi was put under localised lockdown by Government following a surge in cases of the virus.

