Tunisia: Covid - Medenine Reports 1 More Death and 80 New Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — One more person died of coronavirus, Tuesday, in the governorate of Medenine, bringing the toll to 655 since the spread of the pandemic in the region, said Local Preventive Health Director Zayd Al-Anz.

The region also reported 80 more infections, taking the count to 15,860, he told TAP.

The new cases were detected in Zarzis (29 cases), North Medenine (12 cases), Ben Guerdane (11 cases), South Medenine (9 cases), Sidi Makhlouf (8 cases), Béni Khedache (4 cases), Houmet Souk (8 cases), Ajim (2 cases) and Midoun (1 case).

36 more patients have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the number of recoveries in the region to 14,995.

56,057 vaccine doses have been administered to the residents of Medenine until now, including 507 doses last Monday in the local vaccination centres in Medenine and Djerba, the same source said.