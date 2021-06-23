Southern Africa: SADC Seeks Solutions to Stop Terrorism

Maputo — The Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers, Veronica Nataniel Dlovo, on Tuesday in Maputo, Mozambique called for joint efforts to curb terrorism and other threats that jeopardise the region's development.

Speaking at the opening of the preparatory meeting for the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), to be held Wednesday in the Mozambican capital, she called for a reflection on this phenomenon in order to make regional integration and the collective good viable.

Angola will be represented at the meeting by a delegation headed by the secretary of State for the Interior, José Bamoquina Zau, including the secretary of State for Health, Franco Mufinda, and the national secretary of SADC, Nazaré Salvador.

The President of the SADC CM stressed that the fight against terrorism and the effects of climate change and other phenomena requires a high sense of solidarity and brotherhood, a flag, according to her, that has always characterized the organization.

She noted that the organisation's agenda foresees a true sharing of responsibilities for a common and promising future of the community.

"We believe it is unrealistic to think and project well-being and security in isolation," advocated Verónica Dlovo, also Mozambique's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.