Tunisia: Coronavirus - 105 More Fatalities, 2345 Infections On June 21 (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry, on Tuesday, reported 105 more fatalities and 2,345 new coronavirus infections on June 21.

Overall fatality numbers have reached 14,223 cases since the outbreak.

The rate of positive tests reached 31.63% out of 7,414 tests carried out.

There are currently 2,805 patients hospitalised, of whom 2457 are admitted to public hospitals and 348 in the private sector. The overall number of patients who were hospitalised reached 18,372.

There are 496 patients admitted to intensive care units and 115 patients put on ventillators.