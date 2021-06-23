Zimbabwe: Naaz Appoints Four Commissions

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe has put in place four Commissions to help in the administration of the support.

They now have a Marketing and Resource Mobilisation Commission, Development Commission, Competition Commission and the Governance and Ethics Commission.

The Marketing and Resource Mobilisation Commission will be led by Rebecca Gambiza, while Daniel Kuwengwa, a former Sports and Recreation Commission director, will chair the Development Commission.

Manuel Mpofu will be in charge of the Competition Commission and former NAAZ president Joseph Mungwari leads the Governance and Ethics Commission.

"The NAAZ has appointed four Commissions to be the drivers of the sport to assist in the administration of the sport of athletics.

"This is in line with the dictates of World Athletics. Each commission is headed by an independent expert outside the main structures of the NAAZ executive. This gives an edge for that leadership to think outside the box and to enhance efficiency," said NAAZ president Tendai Tagara.

"We have added a qualified doctor under the Competition Commission, a qualified lawyer under Governance Commission. We have also picked commission members from the corporate world including those who sponsor athletics.

"The vice chair of each commission is a sitting executive member who is a board chair (at provincial level), so that there is a pollination of ideas with the expert. The term of office is four years, following the life span of each executive in office.

"Terms of reference have been defined for each commission. Each commission has to prepare an operation plan based on NAAZ strategic plan and add new ideas," Tagara said.