Zimbabwe: Naaz Appoints Four Commissions

23 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe has put in place four Commissions to help in the administration of the support.

They now have a Marketing and Resource Mobilisation Commission, Development Commission, Competition Commission and the Governance and Ethics Commission.

The Marketing and Resource Mobilisation Commission will be led by Rebecca Gambiza, while Daniel Kuwengwa, a former Sports and Recreation Commission director, will chair the Development Commission.

Manuel Mpofu will be in charge of the Competition Commission and former NAAZ president Joseph Mungwari leads the Governance and Ethics Commission.

"The NAAZ has appointed four Commissions to be the drivers of the sport to assist in the administration of the sport of athletics.

"This is in line with the dictates of World Athletics. Each commission is headed by an independent expert outside the main structures of the NAAZ executive. This gives an edge for that leadership to think outside the box and to enhance efficiency," said NAAZ president Tendai Tagara.

"We have added a qualified doctor under the Competition Commission, a qualified lawyer under Governance Commission. We have also picked commission members from the corporate world including those who sponsor athletics.

"The vice chair of each commission is a sitting executive member who is a board chair (at provincial level), so that there is a pollination of ideas with the expert. The term of office is four years, following the life span of each executive in office.

"Terms of reference have been defined for each commission. Each commission has to prepare an operation plan based on NAAZ strategic plan and add new ideas," Tagara said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X