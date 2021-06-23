Africa: Angola and Mozambique Harmonize Positions in African Union

22 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The ambassadors of Angola and Mozambique accredited in Ethiopia today in Addis Ababa agreed stances on regional, African and international issues.

According to a statement issued by the Angolan diplomatic office, to which ANGOP had access, ambassadors Francisco José da Cruz, of Angola, and Alfredo Fabião Nuvunga, of Mozambique, also discussed the holding on Wednesday, in Maputo, of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The summit, which will be held under the slogan "40 years building peace and security and promoting development and resilience to global challenges," has on the agenda issues on the response and regional support from SADC to Mozambique in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado province, a scourge that, in the opinion of the two diplomats, should be seen in a comprehensive and international context.

In the opinion of the Angolan ambassador, the issue of terrorism should be part of a common agenda and be part of a holistic approach, in order to contain its spread and eradicate it from Africa and other parts of the world.

In this sense, he recalled that during the 33rd Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), held in February 2020, in Addis Ababa, the President of Angola, João Lourenço, presented a proposal for the holding of an Extraordinary Summit, in order to address the problem of terrorism in Africa.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X