Africa: Angola and Mozambique Harmonize Positions in African Union

Luanda — The ambassadors of Angola and Mozambique accredited in Ethiopia today in Addis Ababa agreed stances on regional, African and international issues.

According to a statement issued by the Angolan diplomatic office, to which ANGOP had access, ambassadors Francisco José da Cruz, of Angola, and Alfredo Fabião Nuvunga, of Mozambique, also discussed the holding on Wednesday, in Maputo, of the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The summit, which will be held under the slogan "40 years building peace and security and promoting development and resilience to global challenges," has on the agenda issues on the response and regional support from SADC to Mozambique in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado province, a scourge that, in the opinion of the two diplomats, should be seen in a comprehensive and international context.

In the opinion of the Angolan ambassador, the issue of terrorism should be part of a common agenda and be part of a holistic approach, in order to contain its spread and eradicate it from Africa and other parts of the world.

In this sense, he recalled that during the 33rd Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), held in February 2020, in Addis Ababa, the President of Angola, João Lourenço, presented a proposal for the holding of an Extraordinary Summit, in order to address the problem of terrorism in Africa.