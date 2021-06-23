Angola: Credit to Real Economy Set At Kz 500 Billion

Luanda — Credit granted to the real economy by commercial banks in May of this year totalled Kz 506.97 billion (equivalent to US$789.68 million), with 233 loans delivered since the launch of Notice 10/20 of the National Bank of Angola (BNA).

This amount accounts for 284.77 percent of the minimum established by the BNA's regulation on loans to the real sector of the economy, according to the BNA document accessed by Angop.

Meanwhile, the amount actually disbursed (Kz 274.56 billion) corresponds to 154.22% of the minimum amount to be granted until 31 December 2021, under Notice 06/2021, which extends the deadline of Notice 10/20, of 3 April.

Last May a total of four new credits were disbursed to the real sector of the economy.

The Central Bank notes that the number of banks complying with the minimum limit of 2.50% of their net assets remained unchanged in relation to April this year, namely ATL, BCGA, BCH, BFA, SBA, BNI, BOCLB, BPG, BVB, FNB, KEVE, BIR, YETU, VTB and BMF as complying institutions.

The real economy refers to industrial production, agriculture, fisheries, employment and unemployment rates, inflation, Gross Domestic Product and other assumptions.