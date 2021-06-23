Angola: Credit to Real Economy Set At Kz 500 Billion

22 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Credit granted to the real economy by commercial banks in May of this year totalled Kz 506.97 billion (equivalent to US$789.68 million), with 233 loans delivered since the launch of Notice 10/20 of the National Bank of Angola (BNA).

This amount accounts for 284.77 percent of the minimum established by the BNA's regulation on loans to the real sector of the economy, according to the BNA document accessed by Angop.

Meanwhile, the amount actually disbursed (Kz 274.56 billion) corresponds to 154.22% of the minimum amount to be granted until 31 December 2021, under Notice 06/2021, which extends the deadline of Notice 10/20, of 3 April.

Last May a total of four new credits were disbursed to the real sector of the economy.

The Central Bank notes that the number of banks complying with the minimum limit of 2.50% of their net assets remained unchanged in relation to April this year, namely ATL, BCGA, BCH, BFA, SBA, BNI, BOCLB, BPG, BVB, FNB, KEVE, BIR, YETU, VTB and BMF as complying institutions.

The real economy refers to industrial production, agriculture, fisheries, employment and unemployment rates, inflation, Gross Domestic Product and other assumptions.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X