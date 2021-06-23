Liberia: June 20th Celebrated as 'World Refugee Day' After President Weah Declared Sunday

22 June 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah by Proclamation declared Sunday, June 20, 2021 as "World Refugee Day", and it was officially celebrated Monday June 21, 2021 throughout the Republic as a Working Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the official Celebration of the World Refugee Day 2021 in Liberia took place in Monrovia as well as in the refugees-concentrated counties in Liberia including Nimba, Grand Gedeh and Maryland Counties.

The Day was to be observed under the theme: "Together We Can Achieve Anything".

The Proclamation calls on citizens and foreign residents, national and international youth organizations as well as Government agencies concerned to join the Liberia Refugees Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) in executing appropriate programs befitting the observance of the Day.

A Foreign Ministry release further added that as a founding member of the United Nations, Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.

"With the variety of programs, more than 100 countries host events with the collaborations of governments, humanitarian aid workers, celebrities, collaborators, and civilians as well as with IDPs and refugees themselves, and their host countries," the Proclamation indicated further.

The Proclamation also revealed that the World Refugee Day serves as a platform to raise awareness and promote solidarity with refugees through social media and radio programs that will enable UNHCR to disseminate information on the different durable solutions, notably voluntary repatriation and local integration.

According to the release World Refugees Day is particularly commemorated to acknowledge the difficulties faced by refugees when they cross international borders as well as those who remain within their countries as internally displaced persons (IDP).

"The United Nations General Assembly adopted Regulation 55/76, declaring June 20 of each year as World Refugee Day to be celebrated by Member States in recognition of the courage and resilience of more than 50 million persons around the world who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflicts or human rights abuses," the Proclamation noted.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X