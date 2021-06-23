Liberia: June 20th Celebrated as 'World Refugee Day' After President Weah Declared Sunday

President George Manneh Weah by Proclamation declared Sunday, June 20, 2021 as "World Refugee Day", and it was officially celebrated Monday June 21, 2021 throughout the Republic as a Working Holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the official Celebration of the World Refugee Day 2021 in Liberia took place in Monrovia as well as in the refugees-concentrated counties in Liberia including Nimba, Grand Gedeh and Maryland Counties.

The Day was to be observed under the theme: "Together We Can Achieve Anything".

The Proclamation calls on citizens and foreign residents, national and international youth organizations as well as Government agencies concerned to join the Liberia Refugees Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) in executing appropriate programs befitting the observance of the Day.

A Foreign Ministry release further added that as a founding member of the United Nations, Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees.

"With the variety of programs, more than 100 countries host events with the collaborations of governments, humanitarian aid workers, celebrities, collaborators, and civilians as well as with IDPs and refugees themselves, and their host countries," the Proclamation indicated further.

The Proclamation also revealed that the World Refugee Day serves as a platform to raise awareness and promote solidarity with refugees through social media and radio programs that will enable UNHCR to disseminate information on the different durable solutions, notably voluntary repatriation and local integration.

According to the release World Refugees Day is particularly commemorated to acknowledge the difficulties faced by refugees when they cross international borders as well as those who remain within their countries as internally displaced persons (IDP).

"The United Nations General Assembly adopted Regulation 55/76, declaring June 20 of each year as World Refugee Day to be celebrated by Member States in recognition of the courage and resilience of more than 50 million persons around the world who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflicts or human rights abuses," the Proclamation noted.