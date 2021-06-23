Liberia: Ministry of Education Receives Assorted Office Equipment, Materials

In an effort to boost the Education Sector through work efficiency and productivity, the Ministry of Education on Thursday, June 17, 2021, received several assorted office equipment and materials from Save the Children through its LEARN project.

Making the donation at the Ministerial Complex, Congo Town, the Special Representative of Save the Children Liberia, Madam Dina Rakotomalala said, the office equipment and materials presented to the Ministry through its LEARN project is intended to strengthen and increase work output at Central office and County levels.

Items presented to the Ministry include: Six (6) Managerial chairs, Six (6) Office chairs, Six (6) Visitor chairs, Six (6) Managerial Desks, Six (6) Single Desks, Six (6) Desktop Computers, Six (6) Laptop Computers, Six (6) Printers (Multi-purpose), Six (6) Class cabinets, Six (6) projectors and Six (6) Work stations

According to Save the Children Liberia specialized Departments and County Education Officers from the Ministry who are selected unanimously to benefit from these office equipment and materials are: Students Personnel Services- Central office, Basic and Secondary Education-Central office, County Education Officer-Grand Bassa County, County Education Officer-River Cess County, County Education Officer-Grand Gedeh County, County Education Officer-River Gee County

Meanwhile, upon receipt of these items, the

Deputy Minister for Instruction of the Ministry Hon. Alexander N. Duopu expressed heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Save the Children for the timely intervention which is intended to improve the Ministry through robust work effectiveness.

Speaking during the turnover ceremony, Deputy Minister Duopu, reiterated that the Government of Liberia through the Ministry is working tirelessly and relentlessly to strengthen and upgrade the Education Sector to International standard noting, that the items presented by Save the Children to the Ministry will be utilized for the internal purpose fully.

Concluding, he however, thanked Save the Children for its continuous efforts towards the growth and sustainability of the Country through the education sector.