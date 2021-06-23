Liberia: Covid Vaccine Unsafe?

...over 6,000 have died as a result of taking the vaccine

According to researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have called on that government to put a complete halt to the COVID-19 vaccine after discovering it toxic sad effect, One American News Network(OANN) reported last week. (https://www.oann.com/chinese-virus-vaccine-produces-toxic-effects-british-researchers-call-on-govt-to-halt-use-immediately/)

"More and more evidence from around the world is pouring in that raises doubt about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine to the coronavirus. Now a new report from doctors in England calls for a complete cessation of using covid vaccines on humans," quoting UK based evidence consultancy group which submitted its findings to the British department of health," it reported.

"That there is more than enough evidence to declare the covid vaccine as unsafe for use in humans."

It can be recalled that this paper reported early this year that the vaccine donated by African Union (AU) which was brought in by MTN expired and there was no need to use them. Health authorities failed to give details on it.

The minister of health, Dr. Willimena Jallah said recently that the vaccine could only suppress the virus. This raised questions among several people.

According to the same report, statics showed that there are a number of sad effects to the vaccine including , bleeding and clutching, unexpected immune reaction, unusual pain reaction, neurological pain responses, loss of sight, speech or smell, or adverse reaction affecting pregnancy including miscarriage.

OANN added that researchers explained that the products in the vaccine are toxic to human and calls for an immediate halt to the vaccination program to conduct a full investigation into these harmful effects.

Quoting VAERS, an American website which tracks adverse reaction to the vaccine, said nearly 6,000 people have died as a result of taking this vaccine. Some 20,000 or more have been hospitalized, nearly 2000 others have come down with biliously or paralysis of muscle; 44,000 people have checked themselves to urgent care, the 5,900 life threatening reaction , people that have, directly from receiving the vaccine Including 2,200 people who suffered heart attack as a result of getting the injection.

OANN said, all the data are from government center in the United States.

It also quotes VAERS that over 650 women have suffered miscarriages as a result of vaccine and some 4,500 people are now disabled.

It further said, the vaccine was experimental. That according to the report in Israel, after the government instructed children to take the vaccine, there was a hike in the number of cases related to children.

But Germany announced that young people should avoid the vaccine because it is too dangerous. This paper has not been able to independently confirmed this, but it watched a video which report was given by one Pearson Sharp.