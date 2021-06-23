Liberia: NEC, PPCC Discuss to Ensure Compliance

The National Elections Commission (NEC) and the Public Procurement Concession Commission (PPCC) have concluded a day-long formularization meeting at the headquarters of PPCC in Monrovia strengthen the commission's intuitional performance as per the PPCC regulations.

Speaking at the meeting which took place over the weekend, NEC-Liberia Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah said the meeting was part of ongoing outreach to discuss with other connected agencies and institutions to further strengthen the work of NEC as an integrity institution.

Madam Browne Lansanah assured authorities at the PPCC of the NEC's desire to always follow the law, adding that guidance from the PPCC will enhance NEC capacity to remain in full procurement compliance.

For her part, PPCC Executive Director, Atty. Roseline Nagbe Kowo welcomed the initial discussions with the NEC.

Both heads of the two institutions underscored the importance of working in line with the law to uphold the integrity of their entities.