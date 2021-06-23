Nigeria: Qatar Airways Expands Nigeria Service

23 June 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — QATAR Airways has increased its service to Nigeria's financial centre, Lagos, in response to high demand.

It will operate two daily flights starting from July 1, operated by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.

Hendrik Du Preez, Qatar Airways Vice-President for Africa, said Nigeria remained an important market to the airline.

"We will continue to offer more travel options and seamless connectivity to the largest network of destinations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America," he said.

"After just under a year of resuming flights to Lagos and launching to Abuja, following the challenges imposed by the pandemic, it is a testament to the resilience of the African region that we have now increased our frequency to Lagos."

With the addition of Ivory Coast on June 16 as the fourth new African destination since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways currently operates over 100 weekly flights to 27 destinations in Africa.

Qatar Airways also operates three weekly flights from Abuja, connecting more passengers from Nigeria to the airline's rapidly expanding network to now more than 140 destinations.

It also offers strong connectivity to Asia-Pacific with destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta and Manila among others.

