Liberia: 10 Liberian Youths Selected for 2021 Mandela Washington Fellow

Ten Liberian youths have been selected to virtually participate in the 2021 Mandela Washington Fellow, according to the Embassy of the United States near Monrovia.

Launched in 2014, the Embassy says the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and embodies the U.S. commitment to investing in the future of Africa.

YALI was created in 2010 and supports young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance, and enhance peace and security across Africa. Since 2014, nearly 4,400 young leaders from every country in Sub-Saharan Africa have participated in the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

A former female staff of this paper, the late Sally Gaye, was a YALI president.

But the release says due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the health, safety, and well-being of Fellows and Partners as the highest priority, the U.S. Department of State is planning a virtual Fellowship for 2021.

While remaining in their home countries, Fellows will participate in virtual Leadership Institutes between June 21 and July 30, which will include leadership training, mentoring, and professional development.

The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia says it is proud to announce that the following leaders will participate in the 2021 Mandela Washington Fellowship: Grace Baba, Abraham Barry, Goto Cooper, Jeremiah Cooper, Kundi Doe, Peva Gbagornah, Charles Gbollie, Gerald Hodges, Famata Kamara, Mahawa Komala, Princess Kowo, Shermuker Makain, Jr., Michael Pewu, Janet Ricks, Dehkonte Sawiea, Zenabia Taylor, K Tendra Tenwah-Gweh, Zeporah Ward, and Trokon Wrepue.

Meanwhile, after their Leadership Institutes, Fellows will participate in a Virtual Summit. Additionally, up to 100 competitively selected Fellows will virtually engage in professional development with U.S. organizations in the public, private, or non-profit sector. Fellows can also participate in Alumni Programming after their Fellowships to further build professional skills and networks.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is a program of the U.S. Department of State with funding provided by the U.S. Government and administered by IREX.