Nigeria: Landlords to Be Held Responsible for Criminal Tenants - Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, on Tuesday, said house owners would be held responsible for any act of criminality committed by their tenants.

Uzodimma stated this when he received in audience traditional leaders and stakeholders from Ikeduru and Ngor Okpala local government areas of the state.

He noted that all hands must be on deck to address the security problem in the state.

The governor, therefore, urged all traditional rulers and others who own property in their localities to rent out their houses to those with known means of livelihood.

He said experience has shown that most landlords were careless about the identity of those living in their houses and warned that landlords and traditional rulers would be held accountable for the ills of their tenants and neighbours.