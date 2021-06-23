Egypt: Sisi Urges Reinforcing Finance for Sustainable Development

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed the government to maintain their efforts for promoting cooperation with international financial institutions, while adhering to the regulations set for securing the best financing packages on preferential terms.

Sisi also underscored the need to optimize the use of these packages, giving greater attention to strengthening local manufacturing, investing in human capital, and increasing climate-dedicated funds.

The president made the remarks on Tuesday 22/6/2021 during a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madouli and Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat to follow up the ministry's efforts for greater cooperation with international development partners.

Mashat briefed the president on areas of cooperation with development partners, especially the loans and financing packages agreed or still under negotiation.

She also reviewed the progress in ongoing negotiations on an Egyptian-EU cooperation strategy for the period between 2021 and 2027.

The minister also touched upon the preparations under way for the first "Egyptian forum for international development cooperation," which will see the participation of representatives of relevant national as well as international bodies, economists and policy makers to discuss Egypt's active role in the region, its successful efforts for sustainable development, and inclusive development requirements for emerging economies.