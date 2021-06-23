Egypt: Environment Ministry Launches Campaign On Safe Disposal of E-Waste

Environment Minister Yasmeen Fouad announced on Tuesday 22/6/2021 the launch of a promotion campaign of E-Tadweer application on all social media networks.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among citizens about the use of the application as a way to dispose of electronic waste safely.

The first phase of the application will include the collection of waste of laptops, chargers, cameras, video games, play stations, mobiles and computer monitors, the minister said.

E-Tadweer initiative is the first national initiative for the safe disposal of e-waste within the framework of the Urban Green Initiative.