Egypt: Cairo Book Fair Officially Kicks Off June 30 - Minister

23 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem said the 52nd edition of the Cairo International Book Fair will officially kick off on June 30 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli is set to kick off the fair, which will be opened for the public on July 1st, she added on Tuesday 22/6/2021 at an event to launch the electronic portal of the fair.

The minister pointed out that the fair will be organized amid exceptional conditions due to the outbreak of coronavirus since the State is keen to prioritize reading to counter extremist thoughts and build a brighter future.

Hiatham Al Hag Ali, president of the General Egyptian Book Organization, said 25 countries from four continents are set to take part in the fair with the participation of 1,218 Egyptian and foreign publishers.

The book fair will run from June 30 to July 15 at Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo's Fifth Settlement.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

