Egypt Reports 498 New Coronavirus Cases, 37 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said that 498 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country to 278,295.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 37 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,935.

As many as 799 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 206,852 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA