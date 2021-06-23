Egypt: Sisi Directs Govt to Automate System of Silos, Strategic Commodities' Stores

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to develop and automate the system of silos and stores of strategic commodities across the country, as part of the State's approach toward applying digital transformation and promoting good governance.

Sisi's directives came during his meeting on Tuesday 22/6/2021with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali El Meselhy, said Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

The president also instructed the government to exert its utmost to provide basic commodities for citizens and make them available at supply outlets across the nation, the spokesman added.

The supply minister briefed President Sisi on his ministry's plan for converting bakeries nationwide to run on natural gas instead of gasoline, in cooperation with the Arab Organization for Industrialization and the bodies concerned.