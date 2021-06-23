Egypt: FM Flies to Germany to Participate in Berlin-2 Conference

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry left Egypt on Tuesday 22/6 /2021 for Germany to take part in the Berlin-2 conference on Libya, slated for Wednesday .

His participation comes at the invitation of the German foreign minister and the UN secretary-general.

In his speech at the conference, Shoukry will affirm Egypt's stance in support of protecting Libya's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as fulfilling aspirations of the Libyan people for a better future, and supporting the Libyan-led comprehensive political process to end the conflict in the country, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said.

The foreign minister will also call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya and holding of the general elections on December 24 as scheduled, in a way that achieves security and stability across Libya.