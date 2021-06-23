Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 138,000 Across Continent

OIM/Delphine Buysse
(file photo).
23 June 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — As of June 23, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 5,248,147 while over 31,155,299 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 138,589 and 4,611,012 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases - 1,843,5724 - and 59,092 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (527,174), Tunisia (387,773), Egypt (278,295), Ethiopia (275,391), Libya (191,253) and Kenya (179,876).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
SADC Govts Reimpose Lockdowns to Contain Rising Covid-19 Cases
South Africa Tightens Covid-19 Lockdown to Curb Third Wave
Concern as Kenyatta's Legacy Projects Fall off Priority List
G7 Urged to Walk the Talk on Climate Change, Covid-19
Teachers Next in Line for South African Covid-19 Vaccine Jabs
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X