Angola: Government Seeks Platform to Finance Micro-Credit

Luanda — The Angolan government is seeking the best platform to provide the resources available from the second phase of operationalisation of the micro-credit financing line of the "Economic Relief Measures" to entrepreneurs across the country, the Secretary of State for the Economy, Mário Caetano João said today.

Mário Caetano João, who was speaking at the usual briefing with the press, said he was not satisfied with the territorial distribution of the projects financed through the micro-credit societies that received two billion kwanzas (Kz) in the first phase, being necessary to improve the performance for the other two billion for the second phase.

"The first phase is practically concluded, but we are not satisfied with the territorial distribution. We have a province that has not seen a single kwanza of micro credit," he lamented.

He said that five credit applications were registered for a value of Kz 22 million.

Mário Caetano João said that, since the operationalisation of the micro-credit financing line of the Economic Relief Measures, 2,387 requests had been registered to an approximate amount of Kz 5.6 billion.