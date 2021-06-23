Angola: Government Seeks Platform to Finance Micro-Credit

22 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan government is seeking the best platform to provide the resources available from the second phase of operationalisation of the micro-credit financing line of the "Economic Relief Measures" to entrepreneurs across the country, the Secretary of State for the Economy, Mário Caetano João said today.

Mário Caetano João, who was speaking at the usual briefing with the press, said he was not satisfied with the territorial distribution of the projects financed through the micro-credit societies that received two billion kwanzas (Kz) in the first phase, being necessary to improve the performance for the other two billion for the second phase.

"The first phase is practically concluded, but we are not satisfied with the territorial distribution. We have a province that has not seen a single kwanza of micro credit," he lamented.

He said that five credit applications were registered for a value of Kz 22 million.

Mário Caetano João said that, since the operationalisation of the micro-credit financing line of the Economic Relief Measures, 2,387 requests had been registered to an approximate amount of Kz 5.6 billion.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X