Angola Climbs Seven Positions in Global Peace Index

22 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has risen seven places in this year's edition of the Global Peace Index, reaching 2,017 points, which places the African nation in position 80 out of 163 countries.

According to Tuesday's edition of the State-run daily Jornal de Angola, which quotes the Institute for Peace and Economics, author of the document that classifies "safe countries", Angola is in the "Yellow" category.

This category is third, between "Very High," "High," "Low," "Very Low" and "No Classification.

Among the Portuguese-speaking countries, Angola is the second best classified, after Portugal, in fourth place, with 1,267 points, but with a drop of two positions in relation to last year. The score for the classification is done in a decreasing manner.

Brazil maintains position 128 of the last index, surpassed by Mozambique, in position 103.

In sub-Saharan Africa, Angola ranks 15th out of 44 countries, on a scale led by Mauritius.

According to the ranking, Angola surpasses powers such as Russia, in position 154, the United States of America (122) and China (100).

