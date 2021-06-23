Angola: MPLA Leader Praises Late Kenneth Kaunda Achievements

21 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The deputy president of MPLA, Luísa Damião, Monday in Luanda paid a homage to the first president and founder of the Republic of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda, who died on the 17th of this month, victim of illness.

Speaking to the press at the Zambian Embassy in Angola, where a book of condolence has been opened, Luisa Damião stressed that Kenneth Kaunda left a brilliant legacy that will inspire new generations.

"The death of Zambia's first president, Kenneth Kaunda, leaves a great void in Africa, as he contributed to the achievement of peace in our region," she stressed.

Nicknamed the "African Gandhi" for his non-violent activism, Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 after being hospitalised at Maina Soko Medical Centre for treatment of pneumonia.

Kenneth Kaunda became Zambia's president in 1964 when the country gained its independence from the United Kingdom and remained in office until 1991.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X