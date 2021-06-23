Angola: MPLA Leader Praises Late Kenneth Kaunda Achievements

Luanda — The deputy president of MPLA, Luísa Damião, Monday in Luanda paid a homage to the first president and founder of the Republic of Zambia, Kenneth Kaunda, who died on the 17th of this month, victim of illness.

Speaking to the press at the Zambian Embassy in Angola, where a book of condolence has been opened, Luisa Damião stressed that Kenneth Kaunda left a brilliant legacy that will inspire new generations.

"The death of Zambia's first president, Kenneth Kaunda, leaves a great void in Africa, as he contributed to the achievement of peace in our region," she stressed.

Nicknamed the "African Gandhi" for his non-violent activism, Kenneth Kaunda died at the age of 97 after being hospitalised at Maina Soko Medical Centre for treatment of pneumonia.

Kenneth Kaunda became Zambia's president in 1964 when the country gained its independence from the United Kingdom and remained in office until 1991.