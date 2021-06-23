Angola: President Hails Constitution Revision Approval

22 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, welcomed today, Tuesday, the approval of the punctual Revision of the Constitution, by the Angolan Parliament.

In a brief comment on his Twitter account, President João Lourenço thanked all the members of parliament and members of civil society who had contributed to enriching the initially proposed version.

With 152 votes in favour, none against and 56 abstentions, the first ordinary partial revision of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, 11 years after it came into force, eliminated the difficulties of interpretation that existed on the subject of the supervision of the Government by the parliament and ensured that Angolan citizens living abroad can vote.

It also removed from the Constitution of the Republic the gradualism in the implementation of local power authorities, one of the main disagreements between the government and the opposition.

The approved changes also cover the institutional positioning of bodies such as the National Bank of Angola (BNA), which now has a different constitutional status and a different designation for its governor.

With this partial revision, the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, approved in 2010, increased from 244 to 249 articles.

Forty-four articles of the 2010 Constitution were amended, seven new articles were included and two paragraphs of two articles, one paragraph of one article and two complete articles were revoked.

The Magna Carta attributes to the President of the Republic and one third (1/3) of the 220 deputies of the National Assembly in full exercise of their functions the initiative for constitutional revision.

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

