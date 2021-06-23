Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 221 Recoveries, 126 New Infections

Luanda — The health authorities on Tuesday announced the recovery of 221 patients, 126 new cases and 7 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, of those recovered, 201 reside in Luanda, 18 in Huambo, 1 in Lunda Sul and 1 in Cunene.

As for the new cases, the bulletin said, 84 were diagnosed in Luanda, 16 in Huambo, 15 in Huila, 3 in Benguela, 3 in Zaire, 2 in Malanje, 1 in Cabinda, 1 in Cuando Cubango and 1 in Uige.

Among the new cases, whose ages range from 7 days to 72 years, 66 are men and 60 women.

The deaths involve two citizens resident in Huíla, one in Luanda, one in Huambo, one in Cuando Cubango, one in Cunene and one in Malanje.

In the last 24 hours, laboratories processed 2,989 samples by RT-PCR.

There are 108 patients in the hospitalisation centres, 85 are in institutional quarantine, while 2,323 contacts of positive cases are under medical follow-up.

The country records 37,874 positive cases, with 875 deaths, 32,003 recovered patients and 4,996 active. Of the active ones, 15 are in critical condition, 25 severe, 38 moderate, 30 mild and 4,888 asymptomatic.