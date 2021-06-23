Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 221 Recoveries, 126 New Infections

22 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The health authorities on Tuesday announced the recovery of 221 patients, 126 new cases and 7 deaths, in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, of those recovered, 201 reside in Luanda, 18 in Huambo, 1 in Lunda Sul and 1 in Cunene.

As for the new cases, the bulletin said, 84 were diagnosed in Luanda, 16 in Huambo, 15 in Huila, 3 in Benguela, 3 in Zaire, 2 in Malanje, 1 in Cabinda, 1 in Cuando Cubango and 1 in Uige.

Among the new cases, whose ages range from 7 days to 72 years, 66 are men and 60 women.

The deaths involve two citizens resident in Huíla, one in Luanda, one in Huambo, one in Cuando Cubango, one in Cunene and one in Malanje.

In the last 24 hours, laboratories processed 2,989 samples by RT-PCR.

There are 108 patients in the hospitalisation centres, 85 are in institutional quarantine, while 2,323 contacts of positive cases are under medical follow-up.

The country records 37,874 positive cases, with 875 deaths, 32,003 recovered patients and 4,996 active. Of the active ones, 15 are in critical condition, 25 severe, 38 moderate, 30 mild and 4,888 asymptomatic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UAE Makes U-Turn, Extends Flight Ban to African Countries
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
WHO Unveils Africa Covid Vaccine Manufacturing Hub As Cases Surge
Sexual Exploitation Racket Exposed At Mozambique Women's Prison
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X