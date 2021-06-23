Angola: Lunda Norte Government Reaffirms Bet On Inmate Reintegration

Dundo — The governor of Lunda Norte, Ernesto Muangala, Tuesday reiterated the commitment of the local government to continue implementing joint policies with the Interior delegation, with a view to boosting the process of inmates re-education and socio-professional reintegration.

The governor made such considerations during the provincial act alluding to the commemorations of the 42nd anniversary of the Ministry of Interior, stressing that the government will continue to guarantee logistic and technical conditions to ensure the access of prisoners to vocational training and education, indispensable tools for the reintegration process.

"Recently an arts and crafts centre was inaugurated at the Cacanda prison, which provides courses in locksmithing, plumbing, cutting and sewing, agronomy and electricity, which will train 100 inmates per year", he said.

Muangala also highlighted the construction of three re-education centres for minors in conflict with the law, the construction of four new police stations, which according to him, will contribute to fight criminality among teenagers.

On the other hand, he underlined that the country, taking into account the potentialities it offers, has launched a campaign to fight corruption, money laundering, influence peddling, among other evils that negatively affect Angola's reputation abroad, which makes necessary a redoubled action of the Criminal Investigation Service and the Attorney General's Office, at the provincial level, in the investigation of these crimes.