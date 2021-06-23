Rwanda: Volleyball - Kirehe VC Announces Six Signings Ahead of New Season

23 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

National Volleyball league side, Kirehe volleyball club have signed six players as they beef up their squad ahead of the upcoming 2020-2021 season which kicks off on August 1.

The Kirehe-based side brought in Frank Shyaka, Alex Kabalisa, left-attackers Pascal Twendehe and Jules Valentin as well as right-attackers Claude Gakire, Frederic Dusengimana to build a young squad ready to fight for a title challenge this season.

"Most of the players signed for more than two years. They are young and we want to continue to promote their talents," Assistant coach, Justin Munyinya, told Times Sport on Tuesday, June 22.

"The target is to bring stability to the team and to the top in the first division as we fight to move from the status of a participating team to a strong and title-challenging team," he added.

Besides the 2021 men and women volleyball league championship which begins in August, other tournaments like Liberation Day cup, Gisagara tournament, Gisaka tournament and Agaciro tournament will be played in August.

