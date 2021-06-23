Zimbabwe: Mycroft Appointed Meikles Acting CEO

23 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Seasoned retail manager, Malcom Mycroft has been appointed Acting Chief Executive Officer for Meikles Limited.

In an updated Tuesday, the listed conglomerate's company secretary, Thabani Mpofu said Mycroft was elevated to assume the Executive Director's post and will also be the acting Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from 16 June 2021.

"Malcolm joined the Group in 2016 as the Managing Director of TM PnP Supermarkets after attending University of Cape Town School of Business and completing the Executive Development Leadership Programme.

"His retail career spanned over 40 years with Pick n Pay in South Africa across all areas of retail," said Mpofu.

Meanwhile, the company also appointed Thempson Muzvagwandoga, as the group's Finance Director (FD).

The incoming FD joined the Meikles Group in 1997 and has occupied roles in Finance at the Hospitality segment and corporate head office.

Muzvagwandoga is a chartered accountant who served his articles with Deloitte & Touche.

He is also a holder of a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a Master of Business Leadership from University of South Africa.

"The Board welcomes the two new directors and looks forward to their valuable contribution to both the company and group's affairs," added Mpofu.

